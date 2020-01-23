On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 21, 2020 the gentle breeze gave song to the chimes all around the homestead. A sweet harmony that led me home to my loving parents Wesley and Georgie Stewart.
I graduated in 1970 from Bullock Creek High School and continued my education through Great Lakes Junior College. I found myself working most of my life for Everett Carpet Company and for myself before retiring in 2002.
In August of 2019 I was at my four-year remission mark for breast cancer
when I was diagnosed with a rare cancer; Angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.
During my final days I was comfortably at home with the four-legged love of my life, DaiZee Mae.
I have been very blessed with love and support from so many friends, family and those on my Facebook group "Heather's Fight." I thank you all for all you have done throughout everything.
I wish you all not to shed a tear but honor me in cherishing each other in my memory. Slow down and take time for those you love! Time is all that we have and I found it slips away faster than we expect.
Surviving are my children, Jesse (Joy) Stewart of Midland and Margoria (William) Letts of Sanford; my pride and joy grandchildren, Khristian, Kaitlin, Haleigh, Khaden and Carson; my siblings, William (my best friend Barbara) Stewart of Sanford and Keith (Marty) Stewart of Sanford; my nieces and nephews, Tanya Stewart of Sanford, Wesley (Susan) Stewart of Sanford, their daughter Allison, Jennifer (Marty) Sirrine of Dearborn, their sons Nolan and Caelan, Blair (Rebecca) Stewart of Midland, their children Koen, Chloe and Macklin;
special friends, Katie Demski of Midland, Nancy Clark of Midland and Sharon Courter of Midland; cherished cousin, James Kardiff of planet Earth; beloved father and step-mother to my children, Dave (Mindy) Merryman of Midland; along with many cousins and other extended family.
I will be cared for by Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors of Midland. I will be cremated with no service. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. I ask that in lieu of any donations, flowers, you consider my children or Cancer Services of Midland.
"Take me home…Country road…To a place…I belong….."
"Just close your eyes and let your heart lead the way…."
Love, Heather