Heather Elaine Shauger, 37, passed away from cancer, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in her mother's arms. She was born Dec. 28, 1981 in Houston, Texas to Ron and Michelle Shauger. They moved to Midland in 1986.



She received wonderful special education services through Midland Public Schools.



She and her mother were an active part of the Midland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, regularly sharing in the volunteer ministry alongside her mother and friends.



She worked at the Arnold Center for the past 19 years, showing a very industrious attitude. One of her special opportunities was to deliver Meals on Wheels with Senior Services.



She and her mom enjoyed supporting the local sports like the Northwood men's basketball and Loons baseball. She visited elderly friends of the congregation along with her mom. Her and her best friend, Reva enjoyed shopping, bowling and gadding about.



She was preceded in death by her father, Ron Shauger. She was survived by her mother, Michelle Shauger; her siblings, Justin Shauger and Rachel (Kyle) Walser; her nieces, Abby Shauger, Addison Shauger, Aubrey Shauger, Brenna Kroska, Harleigh Walser and Zoey Walser. She was also survived by her grandparents, Tom and Edie Novak; and many other family members.



Memorial services will be on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Midland Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, at 2990 Wheeler St., Midland. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to the time of the service at 4 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to South Midland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Rivertown Funeral Chapel.