Heidi Ann LaLonde (1975 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the lalonde family . May good memories,in..."
Service Information
Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services
955 N. Pine Rd.
Essexville, MI
48732
(989)-893-7334
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services
955 N. Pine Rd.
Essexville, MI 48732
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Unity Church of Bay City
3736 State Street Rd.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Church of Bay City
3736 State Street Rd
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Heidi Ann LaLonde, 44, of Charlevoix, formerly of Midland, our compassionate, brave, artistic, funny and loving daughter, sister, aunt, soul mate and friend, passed away after a courageous 12-year battle with pancreatitis, June 18, 2019 in Traverse City. Heidi was born June 12, 1975 in Midland, the youngest daughter of seven of John Arthur and Mary Ann (Cutting) LaLonde.

Heidi's family will be present to receive visitors on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 955 N. Pine Road, Hampton Twp. On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Heidi will be taken to Unity Church of Bay City, 3736 State Street Road, where visiting will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of her 11 a.m. celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Pancreas Foundation.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com
Published in Midland Daily News on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.