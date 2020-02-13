Heidi Marie Banks Benedetti, 42, of Bentley, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint. She was born March 30, 1977 in Midland and was a graduate of Beaverton High School. Heidi was a very loving person, she enjoyed reading, helping others and was an advocate for recovery.
She is survived by her mother, Shari Shepherd (Ron Connin) of Bentley; daughter, Halie Earley (Mariah) of Bay City; son, Erik Maxwell (Barb) of Gladwin; granddaughters, McKenna Maxwell, Brayleigh Worden, Addison; and grandson, Camden. Heidi is also survived by a brother, Chad Soper; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Tyani Soper, Carla Olson, Holly Olson; brother, Derek Olson; grandmother, Joan Fisher; and grandfather, Homer Banks.
Funeral services for Heidi will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Roger Bauer of the Hope Lutheran Church of Roades will officiate with interment to follow in New Hope Cemetery. Heidi's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heidi's family.