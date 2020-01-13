Gone home to Glory! Born on December 18, 1931 at her home on River Road in Mt. Pleasant, Helen Elaine (Machuta) Bugbee departed this life on January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Iva B. (Dart) and Joseph Earl Machuta, daughter and son-in-law Connie and Doug Kennedy, grandson Nicholas Bugbee and granddaughter Jenny Rood, Sisters Bonnie Worth and Marilyn Bell and Brother Victor Machuta.



She is survived by her brother Joe Machuta, sister-in-law Joanne Machuta, and brother-in-law Dale Bell. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children Nancy (Paul) Doane, Brian (Sheila) Bugbee, Cathy (Tim) Parks, Jeff (Peggy) Bugbee, Jackie (Phil) Rood and Jamie (Matt) Jankowski, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.



Helen loved the Lord and put her faith in Jesus as her Savior during her teenage years. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, serving there for many years teaching the children in Sunday school and junior church.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 at the Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, Freeland. Rev. Kevin Pierpont will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Homer Road. Friends may call at the Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St., Freeland on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Baptist Church Deacon's Fund (1802 E High Street Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858), a ministry that was near and dear to her heart or the donor's favorite charity.