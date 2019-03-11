Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Helen Elaine Sopcak Sugnet, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 89. She was born Helen Elaine Sopcak, Sept. 20, 1929 in the city of Midland, daughter of the late Michael and Marie (Siebert) Sopcak. After graduating from Midland High School in 1947, Helen's main ambition was to be a legal secretary or court reporter (shorthand then). Always being in the legal secretarial field, it was in 1980 that she received her P.L.S. certification (Professional Legal Secretary). It was in 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, Roy Sugnet, and they enjoyed 57 1/2 years together before Roy's passing in 2010. They were blessed with two children, Michelle Sugnet Miller (Robb) and Mike Sugnet (Diane); plus two grandchildren, Rachel Herman (Jordan) and Ryan Sugnet. Helen is also survived by her only sibling, Fredric Sopcak of Midland. Having retired in 1992 the year their first grandchild was born, both Helen and Roy took an active part in the grandchildren's school and sports activities. Helen continued especially through high school, college sports and graduation. Helen enjoyed traveling and even camping with her husband, their cottage, playing bridge, coffee and lunches with friends. She was also an avid sudoko, crossword and variety puzzle fan, and of course, reading. She also enjoyed and loved her Golden Retriever family.



A longtime active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland, Helen's funeral and committal service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 E. Carpenter St. with Pastor Josh Parsons officiating. Burial will be in Midland City Cemetery next to her husband, Roy. Helen's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at at the church on Thursday from 10:00 until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. John's Lutheran Church, the Golden Retriever Rescue (S.O.S.) or the donor's favorite charity.

Published in Midland Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019

