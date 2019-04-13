Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Grace Clark. View Sign





Helen Grace Doren married Bert Clark May 19, 1951. He died in 1979.



After her husband's death, she worked at Jean's Bridal Shop for eight years. She then kept busy working in her yard, flower gardens, volunteering at Coleman Community Clothing Center, working at Faith United Methodist Church fish and chicken dinners and doing counted cross stitch in her spare time. Helen was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman.



Survivors include her niece, Maryann and Glen



Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman, with the Rev. Nathan Reed officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. and at the church on Monday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to Faith United Methodist Church or the donor's choice. Helen Grace Clark, of Coleman, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Coleman Fields Assisted Living. She was born Dec. 25, 1920 to the late Glen and Grace Doren. She attended Coleman schools, graduating in 1939. Helen attended Bay City Business School. She was employed in Bay City before moving to Midland where she worked as a stenographer for the Austin Company and for a few years in the plastics planning and engineering department at The Dow Chemical Co.Helen Grace Doren married Bert Clark May 19, 1951. He died in 1979.After her husband's death, she worked at Jean's Bridal Shop for eight years. She then kept busy working in her yard, flower gardens, volunteering at Coleman Community Clothing Center, working at Faith United Methodist Church fish and chicken dinners and doing counted cross stitch in her spare time. Helen was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman.Survivors include her niece, Maryann and Glen Smith of Weidman; and her special friend, Norma Haller of Coleman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles and Paula Doren; sisters, Agnes and Guy Shepard, Marie and Richard Slater.Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman, with the Rev. Nathan Reed officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. and at the church on Monday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to Faith United Methodist Church or the donor's choice.

Religious Service Information Faith United Methodist Church

209 E Jefferson St

Coleman, MI 48618

Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close