Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Loretta Johnson. View Sign

2 Timothy 4:7-8 King James Version (KJV)



7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:



8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.



Helen Loretta Johnson fought the good fight and entered into eternal life with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on March 15, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born Sept. 24, 1936 in Gladwin, daughter of the late William and Loretta (Jungman) Knake. Helen attended Gladwin schools graduating from Winegars High School in 1954. On April 19, 1958, she married Lloyd Johnson. He preceded her in death. After their wedding they resided in Midland where they had lived ever since. Helen enjoyed keeping busy and worked for various restaurants around town until she began working for Tri-City Plastics. After 18 years of service, she decided to retire and began training to become a home health care aide. Helen truly enjoyed this work and was grateful to be able to help her husband in his time of need.



Her faith in the Lord led her to be a caring and giving woman, believing every person was good and deserved a chance. Anyone who knew Helen was well acquainted with her tenacious spirit. Her witty commentary could be heard by all through the letters she wrote to her friends, family and the editor of the Midland Daily News. Even her beloved Detroit Tigers were not safe from her outspoken nature, having given them a piece of her mind at a fan meet and greet.



Helen enjoyed being social and attended numerous events for seniors in the area including luncheons and dances. She especially liked dancing the Polka and playing accordion. Helen was an amazing mother instilling her faith and values in her children. Her love of God could never be surpassed.



Helen is survived by her two daughters Rita (William) Raab of Midland and Daisy (Brian) McQuiston of Saginaw; grandchildren Thomas Johnson, Justin (Rachel) Haney, Will (Courtney) Raab, Brandon (Amanda) Haney, Caroline (Mario) Garcia, Emily Raab, Chase (Hailey) McQuiston, and Caitlin McQuiston; great grandchildren Colton Ballard, Olivia Haney, Ryker Haney, Malachi Raab, Ryleigh Haney, Mario Garcia IV, and one on the way. She is also survived by her brother Julius "Duke" Knake; sisters Marion Freeland and Ella Bosh; as well as many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her son Brian Johnson and her brother Alfred Knake.



Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Midland Baptist Church, 5009 Jefferson Ave. Pastor Jim Payne will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens. Helen's family will receive friends at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland Baptist Church or Senior Services of Midland County. The family would also like to thank Senior Services for all they did for Helen.

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 631-2292 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close