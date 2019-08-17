Helen M. Anderson, 95, of Midland passed away Aug. 11, 2019 at Midland King's Daughters. She was born Jan. 25, 1924 to the late Alfred and Evelyn (Pepper) Kinney. On July 7, 1945, Helen married Lloyd Merrill who passed on Dec. 3, 1960. On Nov. 4, 1973 she married, Richard E. Anderson, and they had 35 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 2009.
Helen worked as a public school teacher and then went on to teach as a professor at Northwood University. She was a charter member of United Church of Christ where she was very involved and was the treasurer. Helen loved her flowers, arts and crafting.
Helen is survived by her children, Carl (Peg) Merrill of Parton, MD, Rob (Rose) Merrill of Midland; grandchildren, Carmen Merrill, Elizabeth, Merrill, Amy Thrash, Heather McFall, Aaron Merrill, Steven Merrill, Holly Burkholder and Heather Velez. She is also survived by her sister, Saran Stauffer. Helen was preceded in death by six additional siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Roger C. Pancost officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be left at smithminer.com