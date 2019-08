Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Anderson. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM United Church of Christ Memorial service 11:00 AM United Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary





Helen worked as a public school teacher and then went on to teach as a professor at Northwood University. She was a charter member of United Church of Christ where she was very involved and was the treasurer. Helen loved her flowers, arts and crafting.



Helen is survived by her children, Carl (Peg) Merrill of Parton, MD, Rob (Rose) Merrill of Midland; grandchildren, Carmen Merrill, Elizabeth, Merrill, Amy Thrash, Heather McFall, Aaron Merrill, Steven Merrill, Holly Burkholder and Heather Velez. She is also survived by her sister, Saran Stauffer. Helen was preceded in death by six additional siblings.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Roger C. Pancost officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the United Church of Christ.



