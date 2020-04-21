Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Meier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Meier

Helen Jean (Ledin) Meier passed away on April 17, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland at the age of 97 years. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 72 years, Dale; her daughters, Janet Boyd (Brent) and Carol Meier; and grandsons, Eric and Alex Boyd, and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was born November 9, 1922 in North Branch, Minnesota. She was the youngest of six children born to James Ledin and Martha (Larson) Ledin. She lived in Harris, Minnesota for several years where she went to elementary school. She graduated from North Branch High School in 1940, after which her family moved to Seattle, Washington where she attended Ponds Business School.

In 1943, she was employed by Bechtel McCone Parsons in Los Angeles, California, in the Accounting Department, as a comptometer operator. Later she was employed by Price Waterhouse where she worked on tax accounts in Hollywood for various celebrities. She was one of only three people who knew beforehand the winners of the Academy Awards, because she counted the ballots.

She met Dale Meier (her husband to be) in 1946 on his return from overseas duty with the United States Marine Corps. They married two years later, on June 19, 1948 at the Congregational Church in Los Angeles. They moved to the San Francisco Bay area after Dale finished his Doctoral program and he was employed by Shell Development Company. There they lived in El Cerrito for 18 years and raised their two daughters. Helen worked with the P.T.A. and various Girl Scout programs.

In 1968, the family moved to the Netherlands where Dale was on a scientific exchange program for one year. They vacationed for six weeks in the Scandinavian countries before returning to California in the summer of 1969. Helen enjoyed travelling many times with her husband, visiting Europe and Hawaii and two periods of six weeks in Japan.

In 1972, the Meier family moved to Midland where Dale was employed by the Midland Macromolecular Institute (as it was known at the time). Helen volunteered her time at Triskelion Consignment Shop for 15 years. She served on the Board and was treasurer, in addition to clerking. Profits from the sales provided scholarships for students at Saginaw Valley State College (as it was then known).

Helen enjoyed bowling, bicycling, and Aquasize for many years. She enjoyed playing the piano and had the unique gift of learning to play a Strauss Waltz by ear. She liked to do hand embroidery and to hook rugs but that ended when she was afflicted with Macular Degeneration. She was a gracious hostess, a wonderful cook and had the biggest heart and witty sense of humor. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

The family would like to thank Brittany Manor and MidMichigan Medical Center for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chippewa Nature Center or Dow Gardens. Helen loved plants, flowers and birds, especially Cardinals.

A celebration of life to honor Helen will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home.





