Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Schaper. View Sign Service Information St John's Episcopal Church 405 N Saginaw Rd Midland, MI 48640 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church 405 N. Saginaw Road Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Helen moved to Midland, Michigan where her family was living, and worked at The Dow Chemical Co., where she met Earl Schaper. They were married in April of 1950 and spent 59 years together until Earl's death in 2009. Helen and Earl had three children and she supported their education and activities.



Helen was a member of the Monday Club and was active in the Episcopal Church (altar guild, church school teacher, and part-time secretary).



Helen spent summers as a child at Hess Lake and Lake Gogebic, and then at Higgins Lake as a teenager and later with her husband and children. She enjoyed swimming, waterskiing, sailing, and fishing. She also enjoyed snow skiing (skiing at Vail when it first opened), bridge and golf. Helen and Earl enjoyed winter months at their home in Tucson, Arizona for many years after Earl's retirement.



Helen remained intellectually engaged to the end of her life (still reading the Wall Street Journal). She valued education and the arts, especially music. She had a great memory for facts and stories which she was happy to share. Helen also appreciated nature and wildlife and enjoyed watching all of the animals drawn to her yard.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Schaper; her son, Eric Schaper; and her brother, Thomas S. Foster.



She is survived by her son, David Schaper (Barbara); daughter, Susan Schaper (Michael); and grandsons, Matthew Schaper and Scott Schaper.



The family would like to acknowledge dedicated caregivers Connie, Linda, Marilyn, Nancy and Ruth. Also, Kiara and Chantala Kumar who valued her wisdom, humor and mentoring.



A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., November 30, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 405 N. Saginaw Road, Midland, MI 48640 with interment of cremains following. Any memorial donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, the Higgins Lake Foundation (P.O. Box 753, Roscommon, MI 48653) or the . Helen L. Schaper passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was 93. Helen was born in Evanston, Illinois on December 8, 1925, the daughter of Sydney P. Foster and Dorothy (Bennett) Foster. She grew up in Chicago and Highland Park, Illinois. She spent her senior year of high school in Houston, Texas and graduated with honors from Lamar High School. Helen (Bobsie) attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and graduated with a bachelor of science degree (Biology) in 1947. At Northwestern, Helen became a member of Alpha Phi sorority and made lifelong friends.Helen moved to Midland, Michigan where her family was living, and worked at The Dow Chemical Co., where she met Earl Schaper. They were married in April of 1950 and spent 59 years together until Earl's death in 2009. Helen and Earl had three children and she supported their education and activities.Helen was a member of the Monday Club and was active in the Episcopal Church (altar guild, church school teacher, and part-time secretary).Helen spent summers as a child at Hess Lake and Lake Gogebic, and then at Higgins Lake as a teenager and later with her husband and children. She enjoyed swimming, waterskiing, sailing, and fishing. She also enjoyed snow skiing (skiing at Vail when it first opened), bridge and golf. Helen and Earl enjoyed winter months at their home in Tucson, Arizona for many years after Earl's retirement.Helen remained intellectually engaged to the end of her life (still reading the Wall Street Journal). She valued education and the arts, especially music. She had a great memory for facts and stories which she was happy to share. Helen also appreciated nature and wildlife and enjoyed watching all of the animals drawn to her yard.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Schaper; her son, Eric Schaper; and her brother, Thomas S. Foster.She is survived by her son, David Schaper (Barbara); daughter, Susan Schaper (Michael); and grandsons, Matthew Schaper and Scott Schaper.The family would like to acknowledge dedicated caregivers Connie, Linda, Marilyn, Nancy and Ruth. Also, Kiara and Chantala Kumar who valued her wisdom, humor and mentoring.A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., November 30, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 405 N. Saginaw Road, Midland, MI 48640 with interment of cremains following. Any memorial donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, the Higgins Lake Foundation (P.O. Box 753, Roscommon, MI 48653) or the .

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations