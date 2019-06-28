Helen K. Witbrodt (nee Sampson) has gone to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2018. She was born in Midland on Nov. 3 1925, to Everett Sampson and Anna K. Sampson (nee Tibbatt). She graduated as the homecoming queen of Midland High School 1943. She worked on World War II bombers as a Rosie the Riveter from '43-'45. She married Duane Lee Gordon in 1946. Helen and Duane had three sons, Gary L., Barry H. and Cary W. She remarried in March of 1973 to Edwin (Ted) Witbrodt. In 1965 she became a head switchboard operator at Dow Corning Corp, Midland and retired after 20 years with Dow Corning. Helen played fast pitch softball into her 30's and was an avid bowler and golfer all her life. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Berryhill post 165. She and Ted retired to a modest home in Deleon Springs, Fla. and she continued golfing to the age of 89.



Helen had three sisters, Frances, Shirley, Dorothy; and one brother, Robert Sampson. May God bless her soul, she was loved and will be missed - RIP Helen.