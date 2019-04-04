Henry "Hank" B. Anderson Jr., 84, of Sanford, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law Cathy and Dan Allen. The son of the late Henry B. and Cornelia (Bornmann) Anderson, he was born in Rockford, Ill., Aug. 12, 1934. Hank served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had been employed with the F.A.A. for over 34 years as an air traffic controller, retiring in 1989 as chief of MBS International Airport. Hank enjoyed fishing and hunting, was a member of the American Legion Post 443 and the Society of Airway Pioneers.
Surviving is his wife of 62 years, the former Constance C. Wood, whom he married on June 2, 1956; children, Cathy (Dan) Allen, Susan Shyshka; grandchildren, Scott Sansone, Emily Shyshka, and Hannah Anderson. Hank was preceded in death by his son, Scott Anderson.
Per the wishes of Hank, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com