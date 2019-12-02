Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Schneider. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary





Henry Frederick Schneider, 69, of Midland passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.Henry was born Nov. 19, 1950, in St. Clair, to the late Henry Jr. and Marion (Schmidt) Schneider. He attended Midland High where he graduated with a close-knit group of friends in 1969. He was a member of the United States Air Force for four years and worked as a Master Electrician for the Dow Chemical Company until his retirement in 2007.Henry was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing for brook trout on the Fox River in the Upper Peninsula. He enjoyed spending time at "The Manor" in Seney, Michigan that he built with his son from a small cabin. He also met the love of his life, Cynthia (Mahar) Schneider in Seney. The two were marriedJune 25, 2005, in Romeo, Michigan.Henry was a member of the Midland American Legion Berryhill Post 165 where he was a long-time volunteer on burger night and where he played trivia with his wife and friends once a week.Henry is survived by his wife Cynthia (Mahar) Schneider, his son and daughter-in-law Lucas and Sherrie Schneider, and his granddaughter Mazie Grace Schneider. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law Brenda and Tom Mahar, sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Ed Witkoske, sister Jane Chitren, brother-in-law Homer McAdoo, brother-in-law Tim Mahar, and several nieces and nephews.Henry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Marion (Schmidt) and Henry Schneider Jr., brother and sister-in-law John and Anita Schneider, sister Marilyn McAdoo, sister and brother-in-law Karen and Andy Smith.A memorial service will be held at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Dec. 6 from 2-3 p.m. with service at 3 p.m. A dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. at the Midland American Legion Berryhill Post 165.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Henry's honor to Henry Ford Hospital Hospice by visiting www.henryford.com/development/make-a-gift and choosing Hospice.

