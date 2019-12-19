Henry William Moon, M.D. passed away Dec. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A warm and accessible person, Henry helped bring over 5,000 babies into this world and was deeply committed to conservation and care of our natural resources.



Henry found great joy in living and loved meeting people from all walks of life. An avid traveler and hunter, Henry had the ability to go into a new environment and instantly connect with people, whether they be farmers who owned the land he hunted or the attendant at the corner gas station.



He was also a consummate family man who reveled in spending time with his children and grandchildren. As a father, Henry was supportive and encouraging, allowing his children to find their own paths and relished every new achievement they experienced. He showed a similar passion for his three grandchildren. He often combined his great love for the outdoors and for his dogs with his love for his children and grandchildren, frequently hunting and fishing with them. He loved exploring new places and, over the course of his life, traveled to Africa, Europe, South America, the Caribbean and all across North America.



But the center of his world was his best friend and partner in life, Joanne, with whom he shared many adventures and joys over the years.



Henry is survived by his wife, Joanne; his son and daughter-in-law, Hank and Penelope Moon; his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Aron Drake; his grandchildren, Odin, Katie and Ana; and his siblings, Janet (Garn) and Ed Moon.



For those who would like to pay their respects or share a story about their own adventures with Henry, there will be a visitation at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are invited to make a donation to a conservation group of their choice.