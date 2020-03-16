Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HenryEtta Hartwick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HenryEtta Hartwick

HenryEtta Hartwick, 92, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born June 30, 1927, on her mother's birthday, in Flint to the late William and HenryEtta (Baker) Pyles. She married Donald E. Hartwick on Feb. 16, 1946 and the two spent 66 wonderful years together until his death on July 8, 2012. Together they had five children. After starting their family, HenryEtta pursued an advanced education, obtaining a master's degree in elementary education at Central Michigan University. She was a dedicated teacher for Midland Public Schools spending most of her 30+ years at Chippewassee and Windover elementary schools as a first grade teacher. Her impact on the hearts and minds of her students followed her beyond her career as she was frequently approached by former students who stopped to give her a hug, tell her she was their favorite teacher and that they loved her. In 1981 she received recognition of her professional efforts when she was awarded the Gerstacker Award for Teaching Excellence.

HenryEtta was a prolific painter and avid reader. She and Don enjoyed square dancing and spoke fondly of when they danced at the White House. Always on the go, HenryEtta loved to travel and explore new places as well as meet new people. A cruise down the Mississippi River was the latest trip she was planning. She was active in the church, a member of the Red Hat Society and supporter of Habitat for Humanity. When not on the move, HenryEtta nourished her intellect with a good card game or better yet, an intense Scrabble competition. She was genuinely one of a kind.

HenryEtta is survived by her children, Crystal (Pepper) McNeal, Kellie (Jim) Stave, Martha Hartwick, and David Hartwick; grandchildren, Jill Wright, Ann (Kirk) Sonnier, Elizabeth Hartwick, Jeff (Rachel) Stave, Emily (Jordan) Shupe, Jon (Karen) Stave, Kelsey Stave, Jacob Hartwick, Grace Hartwick, and Kate Hartwick; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Philip Hartwick; granddaughter, Megan Stave; and her 14 siblings.

Memorial services for HenryEtta will take place at 1 p.m. June 27, 2020 at Homer United Methodist Church, 507 S. Homer Road with inurnment to follow in Homer Township Cemetery. Her family will receive friends and family at Homer Methodist Church at 507 S. Homer Road, Midland, MI 48640 from 12 p.m. until the time of service. A celebration of life will follow inurnment at the church. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland County Habitat for Humanity or Homer United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





