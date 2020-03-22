Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert A. "Herbie" Sias. View Sign Service Information Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc 416 Whittemore St Tawas City , MI 48763 (989)-362-8191 Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert "Herbie" A. SiasHerbert "Herbie" A. Sias, of East Tawas, a former resident of Midland, passed away peacefully at his home under the loving care of his family and hospice on Thursday, March 19, 2020, age 84 years. Once you met him, you had a friend for life! There was nothing he would not do for those around him. He was the kindest, gentlest, and patient soul! Herb was born in Midland to H. Keith and M. Marjorie (Glasglow) on October 16, 1935 and grew up on the family Ox-Bow Dairy Farm . He graduated in the class of 1954 from Midland High School and then enlisted in the United States Army . Herb proudly served our country until his honorable separation from the military in 1958. He married the love of his life, Kathryn (Fosgitt) Sias on July 7, 1955 and together they have celebrated 65 beautiful years of marriage! Upon returning home to Michigan and fulfilling his military obligation, Herb became an entrepreneur and started Sias Trucking Company. He eventually sold the trucking business to his father, and soon he purchased the Leonard Gas Station in Midland. A short time later, Herb began his long time profession at Consumer's Power, first in Midland, then transferring to Tawas in the fall of 1968. He worked primarily as a Meter Reader during his career, and in the year 2000, Herb finally decided to step away from his full time position and enjoy his well-deserved retirement years. He was a very avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and hunting sportsman, with the passion to hunt for all species of wildlife. With his childhood farm knowledge, Herb became a very active member with 4H and Future Farmer's of America. Helping to teach young children and adults the value of hard work, agriculture, and farm life was very important to him. Herb was very comfortable with horses, and excelled at being able to ride, work and train them. He also really enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, playing golf, and in the winter, riding snowmobiles. Herb will be truly missed by all who had the privilege to know and love him! He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn Sias of East Tawas; 3 loving children, Michael (Patricia) Sias of Sylvania, Ohio, Kurtis (Debi) Sias of Tawas City, Jill (Alex) Cook of Columbus, Indiana; 1 granddaughter, Jennifer (Adam) Rooks of Columbus, Indiana; 1 grandson, Michael Sias of Temperance, Michigan 1 great granddaughter, Ella Grace Rooks; 2 sisters and 1 brother, Maryanne (Jerry) Spencer of Midland, Don Sias of Midland, and Nancy Holt of Holland; and many special friends. Herb is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother in law, Dwayne. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider a donation to either the Iosco County BB Gun Club, or the Horse and Pony 4H Club of Iosco County in Herbie's name. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

