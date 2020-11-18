1/1
Hila A. Barnhart
Hila A. Barnhart, 86, died Tuesday November 17, 2020 at LakeSide Vista Assisted Living in Holland. She was born January 23, 1934 in Flint the daughter of the late Gordon & Hila (Connor) Curtis. Hila A. Curtis married Arden L. Barnhart August 27, 1953 in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death September 4, 1998.
Hila always made sure her family knew they were loved. Growing up, if she couldn't afford something for them, she would make it. Hila was a seamstress and a fabulous cook. She always made sure there was enough food for family, friends and neighbors. Hila was a proud foster mom and welcomed all in to her warm and loving home.
Survivors include her son Dave & Diane Barnhart of Sanford, daughters Barbara & Larry Christensen of Holland, Sandy & Karl Nitschke of Mt. Pleasant, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brothers Gordon & Ruth Curtis of Midland, Orville Curtis of Coleman, sisters-in-law Jackie Curtis of Mt. Pleasant, June Pelton of Mt. Pleasant, many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son Kenny Barnhart, daughter Carol Avery, sister Wanda Robinson, brothers Arthur and Orlin Curtis, half-brothers Clarence and Paul Pelton.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice or your local Hospice Organization. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Laughlin Funeral Home
215 W. Adams St
Coleman, MI 48618
(989) 465-1551
