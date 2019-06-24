Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hiroko Chappel. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Visitation 6:00 PM First United Methodist Church Memorial service 6:30 PM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Hiroko had many pets throughout her life and really loved animals. She was an amazing, beautiful, caring, personable and strong woman. Hiroko was a loving wife, mom and spoiling grandmother. She made friends wherever she went. Hiroko was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered making knitted baby and lap blankets for the needy. Hiroko volunteered at the Saginaw Japanese Culture Center and Tea House where she often performed traditional Japanese dances.



Surviving is her daughter, Nancy (Jeff) McNeal of Sanford; granddaughters, Allie McNeal of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jessica McNeal of Dallas, Texas; siblings, Masaki Kuga, Nortiko Nobe, Mikiko Ebilara, Eisuka Kuga; also many nieces and nephews still residing Japan.



Per the wishes of Hiroko, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jung Eun Yum officiating. Family will receive guests at the church on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. with memorial service at 6:30 p.m., followed by refreshments. Interment of her ashes will be next to her husband in the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Memorials may be offered to the 3600 N. Saginaw Road., Midland or the Humane Society of Midland County 4371 E. Ashman St., Midland. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of support may be offered to the family at On the morning of June 21, 2019, Hiroko Chappel, 83, of Midland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Hiroko was born to Kinbei and Kisako Kuga on June 9, 1936 where was raised in Tokoyo, Japan. She met her husband Stanley when he was stationed in Japan while serving in the U.S. Army. They were married on Oct. 20, 1955. They moved to Bay City where they started their life together and were blessed with their daughter Nancy. After 49 years of marriage, Stanley passed away on Feb. 23, 2005. Hiroko loved nature, especially birds, flowers, going for walks, adventures, listening to music and dancing. She also loved to read romance and mystery novels, but one of her greatest joys was cooking for her family and friends. Most of all she loved her two beautiful granddaughters Allie and Jessica.Hiroko had many pets throughout her life and really loved animals. She was an amazing, beautiful, caring, personable and strong woman. Hiroko was a loving wife, mom and spoiling grandmother. She made friends wherever she went. Hiroko was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered making knitted baby and lap blankets for the needy. Hiroko volunteered at the Saginaw Japanese Culture Center and Tea House where she often performed traditional Japanese dances.Surviving is her daughter, Nancy (Jeff) McNeal of Sanford; granddaughters, Allie McNeal of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jessica McNeal of Dallas, Texas; siblings, Masaki Kuga, Nortiko Nobe, Mikiko Ebilara, Eisuka Kuga; also many nieces and nephews still residing Japan.Per the wishes of Hiroko, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jung Eun Yum officiating. Family will receive guests at the church on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. with memorial service at 6:30 p.m., followed by refreshments. Interment of her ashes will be next to her husband in the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Memorials may be offered to the 3600 N. Saginaw Road., Midland or the Humane Society of Midland County 4371 E. Ashman St., Midland. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of support may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com

Published in Midland Daily News on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.