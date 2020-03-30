Howard Hickman
Howard Hickman, 78, of Midland, passed away March 28, 2020 at Brittany Manor. He was born Nov. 15, 1941 to the late Raymond and Winona (Peak) Hickman.
Howard served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Dow Corning Corp for 45 years. Howard enjoyed reading Consumer Reports, tinkering in his garage and working on cars. He was a jack of all trades and loved helping his neighbors. "Everything could be fixed with WD-40 and duct tape." He was a very devoted family man.
Howard is survived by his brothers, Del (Patsy) Hickman and Ken (Pat) Hickman; nieces, Heidi (Brian) Griffin, Samantha (Jason) Hutchinson, Lori (Jeff) Monville, Cheri (Chris) Simcoe; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-niece.
Due to current funeral restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Safe and Sound Child Advocacy Center 2716, S. Jefferson, Midland, MI 48642.
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020