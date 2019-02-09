Hugh James Henry Robinson Jr. died at home, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 7, 1939 in Saginaw, the son of the late Hugh and Elizabeth (Griffin) Robinson Sr. Hugh married Bonnie E. Medford, Aug. 25, 1962 in Vestaburg.
Hugh retired from the U.S. Army in 1983 after 22 years of service. He then worked for 10 years with Loomis Fargo Armored Services. Hugh was a professional student. He enjoyed reading, hunting, camping and family time. Hugh was a licensed minister and performed his daughter's wedding.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Shepherd; children, Joseph and Darlene Robinson of Shepherd, Sheryl and Gary Ames of Mount Pleasant, Hugh J. Robinson III of Shepherd; grandchildren, Melissa and Arthur Oaks, Samantha and John Hancock, Gary Gene Ames II, Joseph Robinson Jr., Jennifer Robinson; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Linda Robinson, Gary and Rhonda Robinson, George Robinson; sisters, Josephine and Steve Hampton, Virginia Robinson, Ella Stoner, Mary and Gary Timmer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Andy, Don, Johnnie and Robert Robinson.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Jeremy Screws officiating. Burial will take place in Kelly Cemetery, Oil City. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Monday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services.