Ida M. Shepard
Ida M. Shepard, 94, of Leitchfield, Ky., formerly of Midland, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born Oct. 1, 1925 in St. Charles, Mich., the daughter of Henry and Ethel Briggs Majeska. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Watts (Earl); her son, Dennis Shepard; one sister, June Filcek; one brother-in-law, Elton Stilwell; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Shepard; one daughter, Ramona Shepard; and her half-brother, Paul Gray.
Funeral services will be private. Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Shepard. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ida Shepard at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020