A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Pontiac with visitation from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider MidMichigan Home Health Care, Midland, or King's Daughters Home of Midland. Memories and sympathies for the family may be shared at Ida Mae Harris, 98, of Midland, died Jan. 29, 2019. She was born in Horry County, S.C., Nov. 7, 1920 daughter of the late Thomas and Lizzie (Denton) Joyner. She married Basil C. Harris in Conway, S.C., May 28, 1941, after a whirlwind courtship of 28 days; they were married for 65 years.Ida was a devoted mother to Carol Harris Buller (Michael) of Midland, and to Paul T. Harris (Karen) of Clarkston, who preceded her in death in 2006; grandmother to Jeremy J. Buller (Sally) of Aurora, Colo., Annamarie H. Buller of Grand Rapids and Kristen Harris Wild (Jeffrey) of Bolingbrook, Ill.; and great-grandmother to "Cowboy," Malarie, Ginny, and Willa Mae Buller and Valerie James Wild. Ida was a talented seamstress and quilter, a great cook, and was happiest sharing time with her family, enjoying her garden or reading. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Basil, in 2007; son, Paul; daughter-in-law, Karen; sisters, Myrtie and Ruebelle; and brothers, Kelly and James.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Pontiac with visitation from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider MidMichigan Home Health Care, Midland, or King's Daughters Home of Midland. Memories and sympathies for the family may be shared at www.sparksgriffin.com

46 Williams Street

Pontiac , MI 48341

