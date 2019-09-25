Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilene Dorine Dickerson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born April 1, 1927, to Emil and Alma Wrobbel in Detroit. She surprised her parents, as she was one of two babies born that day...Ilene and Irene..."the twins!" She graduated high school in Detroit and moved to Bay City at 19 years old. There were aunts and uncles (and cousins) in the Auburn area and they enjoyed that over busy Detroit.



She married Glenn Dickerson in January 1950; he preceded her in death in 2008. She had worked at Tri City Plastics and the Midland Country Club, both jobs she enjoyed. Ilene and her twin, Irene, had a weekly tradition of shopping and having lunch out every Tuesday...and this tradition lasted well over 60 years. They were both crushed when Jacobson's closed...one of their favorite stores! She also loved animals...especially dogs and gave wonderful homes to quite a few of them. Many were rescue animals from the dog pound! And she loved decorating her home...always on the lookout for just the "right" treasure for this place or that!



Ilene was lucky enough to live in her home until about two weeks before she passed away. And she was still able to go out on her Tuesday outings...only just for lunch (no more shopping)!



She is survived by her daughter, Jody (Steven) Jean of Auburn; her son, Denny Dickerson, of Midland; her two grandsons, Kyle (Heather) Jean of Midland and their two children, Eva and Lincoln and Derek (Nicole) Jean of Bay City and their two children, Riley and Colton; two brothers-in-law, Donald Dickerson and Wilbur Curtis, both of Midland; special friend, Judy Kaminski of Midland; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her identical twin sister, Irene, in 2015; two sisters, Florence Guffey and Violet Sweeney; and her former daughter-in-law, Barb Dickerson.



The family is grateful and very appreciative of the staff at Stratford Pines for the loving and attentive care they gave Ilene during her short stay there.



Honoring her wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no services. She will be interred at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fisherville. Memorials in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Midland County, P.O. Box 1034, Midland, MI 48641-1034 or thru their website. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Ilene Dorine Dickerson, 92, of Midland, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Stratford Pines Nursing & Rehab Center.She was born April 1, 1927, to Emil and Alma Wrobbel in Detroit. She surprised her parents, as she was one of two babies born that day...Ilene and Irene..."the twins!" She graduated high school in Detroit and moved to Bay City at 19 years old. There were aunts and uncles (and cousins) in the Auburn area and they enjoyed that over busy Detroit.She married Glenn Dickerson in January 1950; he preceded her in death in 2008. She had worked at Tri City Plastics and the Midland Country Club, both jobs she enjoyed. Ilene and her twin, Irene, had a weekly tradition of shopping and having lunch out every Tuesday...and this tradition lasted well over 60 years. They were both crushed when Jacobson's closed...one of their favorite stores! She also loved animals...especially dogs and gave wonderful homes to quite a few of them. Many were rescue animals from the dog pound! And she loved decorating her home...always on the lookout for just the "right" treasure for this place or that!Ilene was lucky enough to live in her home until about two weeks before she passed away. And she was still able to go out on her Tuesday outings...only just for lunch (no more shopping)!She is survived by her daughter, Jody (Steven) Jean of Auburn; her son, Denny Dickerson, of Midland; her two grandsons, Kyle (Heather) Jean of Midland and their two children, Eva and Lincoln and Derek (Nicole) Jean of Bay City and their two children, Riley and Colton; two brothers-in-law, Donald Dickerson and Wilbur Curtis, both of Midland; special friend, Judy Kaminski of Midland; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her identical twin sister, Irene, in 2015; two sisters, Florence Guffey and Violet Sweeney; and her former daughter-in-law, Barb Dickerson.The family is grateful and very appreciative of the staff at Stratford Pines for the loving and attentive care they gave Ilene during her short stay there.Honoring her wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no services. She will be interred at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fisherville. Memorials in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Midland County, P.O. Box 1034, Midland, MI 48641-1034 or thru their website. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

Published in Midland Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close