Ina Shanks

Ina M. Shanks (Maudie) departed from this earthly world and entered into God's loving arms on March 25, 2020 at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of James F. Shanks who preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2020. They were married for 69 years. She was also proceeded in death by her parents, Heber and Florence Cherry, and her siblings Beulah Irene Kurrelmeyer, Heber Leroy Cherry, Annetta Mae Boring, Merle Franklin Cherry, James Theadore Cherry, and Paul Edward Cherry.

Maudie is survived by her loving children, Cherry (Mark) Peterson, Bruce (Mary) Shanks, Robin (David) Buchanan, Mikal (Tammie) Shanks, Tonya (Don) Mashue. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Zachary (Madiha) Peterson, Lloyd James (Katie) Peterson, Christy (Jon) Oliphant, Barbara (Cory) Kriener, Jacob (Megan) Shanks, Erin (Bill) Berriman, Corey (Momoka) Williamson, Daniel Henrikson, Elizabeth (Katie) Henrikson, Kaleb Buchanan, Samantha (Andrew) Serum, Jeremy Shanks, Paul (Megan) Shanks, Cherry Mashue, Katie (Mike) Presley, Haley (Braylyn) Cotter-Mashue, Jamie Mashue. Maudie was great-grandmother to 24 great-grandchildren.

Maudie graduated from Lincoln Community College with a degree in early childhood education and taught preschool for many years. She owned Stepping Stones Child Care Center from 1991 to 2001 and truly loved this vocation. Maudie loved music and was a member of the Fellowship Quartet for many years. She and Jim served churches in Michigan and Illinois over a 60-year ministry. Her love for family and others was an integral part of her being.

A celebration of Maudie's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Eagle Ridge Church of God, Midland. To share a message or condolence, visit

