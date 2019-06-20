Inez Y. Thomas, 86, of Sanford, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Toni and Trish House.
She was born Jan. 22, 1933 in Hope to the late William and DessaLee (Boots) Thomas.
Inez had worked at Ace Hardware and Sanford Hardware for many years.
She is survived by her sisters, Bertha Kruger of Sanford, Della (Clifford) Merrill of Bay City, Ella Brown of Gladwin and Tootie (Larry) Nelson of Midland; sister-in-law, Dolores Thomas of Midland; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Thomas; and sister, Roberta Jean (Louis) David.
A celebration of Inez's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Holy Scripture Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Schneider officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Hope Township Cemetery. Donations in Inez's memory may be offered to the Toni and Trish House or Holy Scripture Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements are by Wilson MILLER Funeral Home where personal messages may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com