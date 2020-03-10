Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Ciszek. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 3516 E. Monroe Road View Map Liturgy 11:00 AM Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 3516 E. Monroe Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Ciszek

Irene Ciszek was born the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Depowski) Ciszek, May 24, 1926, in Larkin Township, Midland. Irene lived in Larkin all her life. She graduated as salutatorian from Midland High School and had a long career at The Dow Chemical Co. as an executive secretary. After retirement she worked as parish secretary of Assumption BVM Catholic Church. For many years Irene also served as a volunteer catechism instructor at St. Brigid and Assumption parishes. She enjoyed gardening and reading and also her travels in the U.S., Canada, Holy Land countries and Europe. Her devotion to family made Irene an important and helpful influence in the lives of her siblings and 14 nieces and nephews. It has been said that "everyone needs an aunt Irene."

Survivors include brother, Ted (Dorothy Grose) Ciszek of Evergreen, Colo.; and her many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Cecilia (Ciszek) Plude; brother, Leo John Ciszek; and parents, Frank and Catherine Ciszek.

The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 3516 E. Monroe Road, with Father Joseph Griffin as Celebrant. Irene's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will take place in Old Calvary Cemetery following the luncheon. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.





