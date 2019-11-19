Irene Joyce Duncan, 74, of Midland, and formerly of Jamestown, N.Y., died Saturday evening, Nov. 16, 2019 at Stratford Pines. She was born Nov. 4, 1945 in Jamestown, N.Y., daughter of the late Carl and Hilda (Bogren) Hendrickson. Irene was a graduate of Falconer High School in Jamestown. She continued her education at Jamestown Community College and State University of New York in Buffalo, where she received a bachelor's degree in nursing. She married Albert Duncan on May 10, 1969 at the First Lutheran Church in Jamestown. Irene worked as a psychiatric nurse at HealthSource Saginaw for much of her career.
Irene loved time spent with family and friends, especially if it involved a good game of Rook. She was adventurous, enjoying camping, biking, seeing new places and meeting new people. Irene loved God and her church family at Midland Free Methodist Church. She was active in her community, volunteering with Crisis Pregnancy Center, Faith and Fellowship and National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Irene will be missed by her husband, Albert; children, Linnea Duncan, Emily (Jason) Lachniet and Matthew (Sara) Duncan; grandchildren, Claire, May, Rosalie, Ethan and Elliott; sister, Carol (Karl) Olson; brother, Ernest (Norma) Hendrickson; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Robert) Sproull and Judy (Donald) Enabe; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Irene will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Midland Free Methodist Church, 5821 Eastman Ave. with Pastor Scott Palmiter officiating, with graveside rites at Midland City Cemetery. Irene's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Midland Free Methodist Church, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship or donor's favorite charity.