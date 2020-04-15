Irene Elizabeth (Kernstock) Schmidt
Irene Elizabeth (Kernstock) Schmidt, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully early on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020.
She was a charter member of Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn and devoted her life to her husband, Earl, children and church. In her younger years she taught Sunday School and volunteered her time at church events and activities. Irene loved to cook and had an extensive library of cook books. Her home was always open to family and friends who all enjoyed the different dishes she loved to make.
Irene and Earl celebrated 65 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2012. They had five children, Daniel of Midland, Rubin (Mary) of Holland, Mich., Roger (Gerianne), of Auburn, Lori (Bill) Sickenberger of East Greenville, Pa. and Louise Kay (deceased); three grandchildren, Ian Schmidt, Hans (Sherry) Schmidt, Katrina (Dr. Paul) Berg; and four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lucas, Matthew and Kaitlyn Berg. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Katherine (Trina) Kernstock; brother, Clarence Kernstock; and daughter-in-law, Jill (Baird) Schmidt.
She was loved and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She made a difference in all the lives she touched.
Due to state coronavirus mandates, a private family funeral and burial service be held and officiated by the Rev. Aaron T. Schian of Grace Lutheran Church (Auburn) at Home Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy, consider memorial contributions toGrace Lutheran Church, 303 Ruth St., Auburn, MI 48611; The Saginaw Valley Lutheran Hour, P.O. Box 133, Frankenmuth, MI 48734; Orphan Grain Train Michigan, 126 E. Main St., Sebewaing, MI 48759; or Fully Known Ministries (Patrick and Teresa Houghteling), P.O. Box 992, Woodland Park, CO 80866.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020