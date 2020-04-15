Guest Book View Sign Service Information Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 (989)-662-4711 Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Elizabeth (Kernstock) Schmidt

Irene Elizabeth (Kernstock) Schmidt, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully early on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020.

She was a charter member of Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn and devoted her life to her husband, Earl, children and church. In her younger years she taught Sunday School and volunteered her time at church events and activities. Irene loved to cook and had an extensive library of cook books. Her home was always open to family and friends who all enjoyed the different dishes she loved to make.

Irene and Earl celebrated 65 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2012. They had five children, Daniel of Midland, Rubin (Mary) of Holland, Mich., Roger (Gerianne), of Auburn, Lori (Bill) Sickenberger of East Greenville, Pa. and Louise Kay (deceased); three grandchildren, Ian Schmidt, Hans (Sherry) Schmidt, Katrina (Dr. Paul) Berg; and four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lucas, Matthew and Kaitlyn Berg. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Katherine (Trina) Kernstock; brother, Clarence Kernstock; and daughter-in-law, Jill (Baird) Schmidt.

She was loved and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She made a difference in all the lives she touched.

Due to state coronavirus mandates, a private family funeral and burial service be held and officiated by the Rev. Aaron T. Schian of Grace Lutheran Church (Auburn) at Home Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy, consider memorial contributions toGrace Lutheran Church, 303 Ruth St., Auburn, MI 48611; The Saginaw Valley Lutheran Hour, P.O. Box 133, Frankenmuth, MI 48734; Orphan Grain Train Michigan, 126 E. Main St., Sebewaing, MI 48759; or Fully Known Ministries (Patrick and Teresa Houghteling), P.O. Box 992, Woodland Park, CO 80866.





Irene Elizabeth (Kernstock) SchmidtIrene Elizabeth (Kernstock) Schmidt, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully early on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020.She was a charter member of Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn and devoted her life to her husband, Earl, children and church. In her younger years she taught Sunday School and volunteered her time at church events and activities. Irene loved to cook and had an extensive library of cook books. Her home was always open to family and friends who all enjoyed the different dishes she loved to make.Irene and Earl celebrated 65 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2012. They had five children, Daniel of Midland, Rubin (Mary) of Holland, Mich., Roger (Gerianne), of Auburn, Lori (Bill) Sickenberger of East Greenville, Pa. and Louise Kay (deceased); three grandchildren, Ian Schmidt, Hans (Sherry) Schmidt, Katrina (Dr. Paul) Berg; and four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lucas, Matthew and Kaitlyn Berg. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Katherine (Trina) Kernstock; brother, Clarence Kernstock; and daughter-in-law, Jill (Baird) Schmidt.She was loved and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She made a difference in all the lives she touched.Due to state coronavirus mandates, a private family funeral and burial service be held and officiated by the Rev. Aaron T. Schian of Grace Lutheran Church (Auburn) at Home Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy, consider memorial contributions toGrace Lutheran Church, 303 Ruth St., Auburn, MI 48611; The Saginaw Valley Lutheran Hour, P.O. Box 133, Frankenmuth, MI 48734; Orphan Grain Train Michigan, 126 E. Main St., Sebewaing, MI 48759; or Fully Known Ministries (Patrick and Teresa Houghteling), P.O. Box 992, Woodland Park, CO 80866. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close