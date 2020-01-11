Irene Frances Love was born Sept. 28, 1926 to William and Edith (Krage) Goodall and raised on the family farm with her siblings Clara, Dorothy, Robert and William in Fife Lake, Mich. Fran passed peacefully Dec. 31, 2019 at the age of 93 after a year-long battle with cancer.



Fran had a kind heart, calm disposition and astonishing patience. Ruffling her feathers was an impossible task though her five children certainly tried! She led an active life of square dancing, painting, crocheting, woodworking, gardening, volunteering, baking, skydiving, zip-lining, the polar plunge and so much more.



Preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Clara, Dorothy, Robert; husbands, Robert Wright, Henry Love Sr.; companion, Ray Dumas; and son, Kenneth Wright (Diana).



She is survived by her brother, William Goodall (Carol); children, Bobby Wright, Mary Shafer (Robert), Denise Oest (Daryl), Henry Love; grandchildren, Craig Wright (Jessica), Jenny Ogg, Mike Shafer (Jasmine), Jason Wright (Ashliee), Kimberly Daggs (Howard), Tara Love, Eric Love, Sarah Love; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Cassie, Kasey, Grayson, Eleni, Howie, Colton; and much loved friends and extended family members.



Please join us to celebrate her life, May 16, 2020 at Merritt Golden Agers in Falmouth at 2:30 p.m.