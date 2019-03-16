Irene Esther (Druley) Krocker, 95, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Ft. Wayne, Ind., surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born in Gladwin, daughter of dairy farmers, Lewis Druley and Nellie Bushong. Irene was a strong woman with a gentle spirit and great sense of humor who enjoyed gardening and was an avid and talented painter. She was a dedicated, loving mother of seven children and a member of Our Redeemer Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and eldest son, Gene Krocker. She will be remembered as pillar of strength for her family and deeply missed.
Funeral services for Irene will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Irene's family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, 111 Park Place Dr., Fort Wayne, Ind. or Heartland Hospice.