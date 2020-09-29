Isabel PaulIsabel H. Brubaker Paul, of Midland, went to meet her Lord and Savior in the evening hours on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Isabel was born in Munising, Mich. on Dec. 14, 1931 to Charles and Lillian (Humphrey) Johnson. Upon graduating from Mather High School in Munising in 1950, Isabel continued her education at the Grand Rapids Bible Institute Day School where she graduated in 1952. Isabel accepted Jesus Christ as the Lord of her life at the age of 10 while attending the Munising Baptist Church under the oversight of the Hiawatha Land Independent Baptist Mission. On June 7, 1952 Isabel married her sweetheart, Edward R. Brubaker, with whom she enjoyed 48 blissful years together before his passing in 2000. After moving to Midland in 1957, Isabel and Ed along with their two children, Cary and Julie, attended several area churches including Calvary Baptist Church, Auburn First Baptist and Open Door Baptist. Isabel was actively involved in her church community, serving in the children's ministry and singing in the choir. Isabel loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor.She was full of energy and spunk. In her younger years she was an excellent volleyball player, participating in the first women's volleyball league in Midland. She was also a lifelong league bowler, earning several trophies. After Ed's retirement, Isabel and Ed enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. She loved cooking, playing cards and entertaining her many friends, amongst them her dear friends Don and Louisa Wilkinson and Bob and Judy Casteel. Isabel loved spending time with her three grandsons, taking them along while she and Ed went camping. As the three boys grew up, got married, and had families of their own, she could not have been prouder. After Ed's passing in 2000, Isabel moved to Grand Rapids where she joined the West Cannon Baptist Church community. A few years later Isabel met and married Kenneth Paul on July 14, 2005 until his passing in 2018. Isabel returned to Midland late in 2018 where she took up residence at Riverside Place. While at Riverside, Isabel developed many wonderful friendships, including her special friends Joe Malan and Betty Pankey. Isabel was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brubaker; her husband from her second marriage, Ken Paul; and her daughter, Julie Brubaker, all of whom she is now rejoicing in heaven beside.She is survived by her son, Cary (Doris) Brubaker; grandsons, Douglas (Tracy) Brubaker, Steven (Kristy) Brubaker and Michael (Debra) Brubaker. Isabel is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Austin, Aram, Elizabeth, Jaclyn, Nathan and Allison.We would like to thank Riverside Place for loving Isabel these last few years, as well as the fifth floor at the MidMichigan Medical Center for taking such tender care of Isabel during her final days.Family graveside services will take place in Midland Cemetery. Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are encouraged to make a donation in her honor to Riverside Place, 400 E. Main St., Midland, MI 48640. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, Midland.