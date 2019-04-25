Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle Bober. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 3516 E. Monroe Road Midland , MI View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 3516 E. Monroe Road Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Sept. 13, 1925, in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, daughter of the late Alexina and Joseph Bourgoin. She married Paul Anthony Bober in Grand Falls on Nov. 29, 1945, shortly after his discharge from the U.S. Naval Air Force at the end of World War II. Paul preceded his wife in death on March 31, 2003. They began their married life in Midland and there they remained throughout 57 years of marriage and four children. Isabelle was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church during her entire life in Midland.



Isabelle Madeleine Bober was a beautiful and cherished daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a loving and treasured grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She exemplified kindness, patience and wisdom. She loved oil painting, interior design, needlework, taking trips and dining in and out with family and friends. She was a true and lovely lady.



Isabelle Madeleine Bober is survived by her children, Roger Bober (Anne) from Shelby Township, Ruth Bober Stielstra from Dexter and Larry Bober (Carla) from Tulsa, Okla. A son, Gary, preceded his parents in death at the age of 15 months in 1957. The grandchildren who survive their grandmother are Christopher Bober and Betsy Bober Fleming; Megan Stielstra Jobson; Brian, David, and Keith Bober. The great-grandchildren who survive their great-grandmother are Callan and Jane Fleming; Caleb James Jobson; and Andrew, Samuel, Joshua, and Faith Isabella Bober. Isabelle Madeleine Bober is also survived by brothers, Fernand, Enoil, Paul, Roger and Joseph Bourgoin; and sister, Yolanda DeJardins. A brother, Julian, preceded her in death.



A funeral Mass will celebrate the life of Isabelle Madeleine Bober at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 3516 E. Monroe Road, Midland, with Father Joe Griffin officiating. The burial will be in the New Calvary Cemetery immediately after the funeral mass. The family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Toni and Trish House or Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.

