1/1
Iva Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iva Martin
Iva Irene Martin
The world lost a very special angel today, Iva Irene Martin, 95, of Midland, passed away surrounded by family at her home on November 12, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1925 to the late Ralph and Martha (Church) Stevens. She married Emory Miller who predeceased her in 1977 and then married Glenn Martin who also predeceased her.
Iva worked at Rexall Drugs as a clerk. She loved sewing, gardening, baking, cooking and selling baked goods at the farmers' market.
Iva is survived by her children, Richard "Kirk" (Darlene) Miller, Doris Henry, Barb Zigelien, Judy (Roger) Fisher, Kathy (Chuck) Haskell, Glenda Sova, Becky Campbell, Bud Martin, Dennis Martin and 168 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Alma (Earl) Hoon, Ray (Norma) Stevens, Dale (Mary) Stevens and Gala (Roger) Haatja.
Iva was predeceased by sons-in-law, Rick and Chuck, sisters, Lucille Wirtz, Hilda Rippee and step son, John Martin.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Midland Missionary Church with Pastor Jim Jordan officiating. Friends may visit with the family of Monday at the church from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland Missionary Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Martin family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved