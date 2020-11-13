Iva Martin
Iva Irene Martin
The world lost a very special angel today, Iva Irene Martin, 95, of Midland, passed away surrounded by family at her home on November 12, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1925 to the late Ralph and Martha (Church) Stevens. She married Emory Miller who predeceased her in 1977 and then married Glenn Martin who also predeceased her.
Iva worked at Rexall Drugs as a clerk. She loved sewing, gardening, baking, cooking and selling baked goods at the farmers' market.
Iva is survived by her children, Richard "Kirk" (Darlene) Miller, Doris Henry, Barb Zigelien, Judy (Roger) Fisher, Kathy (Chuck) Haskell, Glenda Sova, Becky Campbell, Bud Martin, Dennis Martin and 168 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Alma (Earl) Hoon, Ray (Norma) Stevens, Dale (Mary) Stevens and Gala (Roger) Haatja.
Iva was predeceased by sons-in-law, Rick and Chuck, sisters, Lucille Wirtz, Hilda Rippee and step son, John Martin.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Midland Missionary Church with Pastor Jim Jordan officiating. Friends may visit with the family of Monday at the church from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland Missionary Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
