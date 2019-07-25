Ivan Errol Holcomb, 73, of Midland, passed away July 24, 2019. He was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Midland, to the late Clare M. and Carrie N. (Swinson) Holcomb.
Ivan grew up in Midland, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War
from 1965 to 1967. He married his childhood sweetheart, Karen Kisser, in 1968. They shared many adventures together during the next 51 years. Ivan worked construction for Dean Johnston and Faulkner Construction, retiring in 1997. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Larkin Township. Ivan enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Karen (Kisser); his daughters, Carrie Ann (Les) Kichner, and their sons, H. Grant and Cole Ivan, Sherrie Lynn (Lucas) Schneider and their daughter, Mazie Grace. He is also survived by his siblings, Betty Carroll of Midland, Mona Keellean of St. John's, James (Phyllis) Holcomb of Midland and Leo Holcomb of Remus; mother-in-law, Betty Kisser; brothers-in-law, William Stickle and James (Kathy Klann) Stickle. Ivan also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving family.
In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by his brother, Clare (Eleanor) Holcomb; his sister, Avis (Herb) Hurley; his in-laws, Arthur (Iva Groulx) Kisser; brothers-in-law, David Kisser, Jack Carroll and Frank Keelean; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Duford officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Larkin Township Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Larkin Township Fire Department or the American Legion Berryhill Post #165.