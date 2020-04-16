Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services 1458 S Meridian St. Indianapolis , IN 46225 (317)-636-6655 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Brozzo

Jack Keith Brozzo joined his husband and pets in heaven, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Jack was preceded in death by his husband, Paul Boughner; his ex-wife, Susan Brozzo; and multiple huskies (Sapphire, Dakota and Eric I & II to name a few).

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Eastus; partner, Robert Nelson; and parents, Jim and Sally Brozzo. He will be missed by his siblings, Judy (James) Witer, Ray (Linda) Brozzo and Ralph (Kristina) Brozzo. The Boughner family embraced Jack as one of their own: mom, Beverly Boughner-Buetler and husband Art Buetler; and Paul's siblings, Bruce (Barb) Boughner, Lynn (Mike) Bontrager and Jay Boughner. Jack's life was graced by special friends Theresa, Art and Scott to name just a few.

Jack and Paul loved antiquing and decorating for the holidays. Their house was filled with love and the mayhem of huskies and clocks. Jack and Bob "downsized" to loveable little muffins Daisy and Tess, who accompanied them everywhere.

Jack spent 27 years helping build Professional Data Management (now ExlService Technology Solutions) and loved working with his clients at their sites. Customers regular requested Jack by name in their contracts. He was born Dec. 21, 1951 in Bay City and spent most of his formative years in Midland.

Jack and Paul received much grace from the Broadway United Methodist Church's staff and members. If you would like to commemorate Jack's life with a gift, please consider "Paul's Music Fund." The check should be made out to "Broadway UMC" with "Paul's Music Fund" on the memo line and can be mailed to Broadway UMC, Attn: David Poole, 609 E. 29th St.; Indianapolis, IN 46205.

