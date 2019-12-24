Jack E. Woods

Obituary
Jack Edward Woods, 80, of Midland, son of Edward and Ruth Woods, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret (Wittbrodt); six children, Theresa Schroeder, Catherine Woods-Templeton (Donald), Stephanie Bledsoe (Daren), Barbara McCartney (Michael), Susanne Norris, John Woods (fiancée Gretchen); eight grandchildren, Katie, Mike, and Nick Schroeder, Brad Hull, Donnie (Ranae) Templeton, Carly and Evan McCartney, Kaitlynn Norris; and one great-grandchild, Raylyn Templeton. A memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Published in Midland Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019
