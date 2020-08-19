1/1
Jack Failla
{ "" }
Jack Failla
Jack Failla, 72, recently passed away into the heavenly realm of Jesus with his beloved family by his side. He will be missed for sensibility, sincere compassion, warm smile, twinkling loving eyes and his overwhelming abundance of laughter and joy. Jack was a devoted son; a loyal brother; a dedicated, loving and vow-honoring husband of 50 years; a caring Pa to three granddaughters.
In his career, of nearly 40 years, Jack graciously assured comfort and care for those in need. Co-workers respected him for his honesty, great sense of responsibility and efficiency.
Jack's enthusiasm for life ventured in numerous areas; nature, gardening, listening, watching birds and experiencing a glorious sunset were favorites. Also, music, checking out the latest cars, reading and boating gave him great pleasure.
Most of all, Jack loved and cherished being with his family enjoying every minute with compassion and laughter. Jack's last request: "Always laugh and enjoy life." His philosophy: "Everyday is a beautiful day."
His family and friends will miss him dearly, but may we all be at peace knowing he is where he asked to go; in the comfort and love of Jesus.
Celebration of the life of Jack will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 23, 2020 at the Christian Celebration Center, Midland. Immediately following, friends and family will gather in fellowship at Plymouth Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider Dow Gardens-Whiting Forest or Cancer Services of Midland.
Cremation arrangements for Jack were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.



Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Christian Celebration Center
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
August 19, 2020
I worked for Jack about a year but I knew him for more than twenty. Jack had dry sense of humor. He was a very pleasant person to be around. He treated everyone with equal respect and dignity. He was always available to discuss cases that e were working on. He was a very good leader and a very good listeners. He knew how to make people comfortable in almost setting. He could be hard nosed if it came to the safety and treatment of adults that were in an AFC home. He will be missed.
Augustyn (auggie) Majder
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am sadden to hear this a Jack was a great volunteer at Chippewa Nature Center for so many years. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Cathy Devendorf
Friend
