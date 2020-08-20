Jack Failla

Jack FaillaJack Failla, 72, recently passed away into the heavenly realm of Jesus with his beloved family by his side. He will be missed for sensibility, sincere compassion, warm smile, twinkling loving eyes and his overwhelming abundance of laughter and joy. Jack was a devoted son; a loyal brother; a dedicated, loving and vow-honoring husband of 50 years; a caring and sensitive father; and one great super Pa to three granddaughters.In his career of nearly 40 years, Jack graciously assured comfort and care for those in need. Co-workers respected him for his honesty, great sense of responsibility and efficiency.Jack's enthusiasm for life ventured in numerous areas; nature, gardening, listening, watching birds and experiencing a glorious sunset were favorites. Also, music, checking out the latest cars, reading and boating gave him great pleasure.Most of all, Jack loved and cherished being with his family enjoying every minute with compassion and laughter. Jack's last request: "Always laugh and enjoy life." His philosophy: "Everyday is a beautiful day."His family and friends will miss him dearly, but may we all be at peace knowing he is where he asked to go: in the comfort and love of Jesus.Celebration of the life of Jack will be Aug. 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. at The Christian Celebration Center, Midland. Immediately following, friends and family will gather in fellowship at Plymouth Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider Dow Gardens-Whiting Forest or Cancer Services of Midland.Cremation arrangements for Jack were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.