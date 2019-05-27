On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Jack L Crittenden (born Jan. 8, 1932), of Freeland, passed away gently while watching the Tigers play baseball…his favorite sport. We will remember him fondly for all the special things he was and instilled in us. Family meant everything to Jack. He loved his wife, Alice Ann (nee Emerson) of almost 64 years; his three daughters, Angela (Doug) Weir, Melissa (Kim) Gregory and Dea Crittenden; his six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
He had an endearing nickname for everyone he liked. He loved to debate, especially politics and religion, with anyone who could put up a good argument. He was generous, and curious. He loved history, trivia, and high-tech gadgets. As a young man he joined the U.S. Air Force
as soon as he was eligible with the hope of flying an airplane. He served in the Korean Conflict
in the 51st Fighter Group. After returning from Korea he became a fire fighter with the City of Midland fire department. He later served as fire chief in Bangor Township. Jack eventually learned to fly a small airplane with the help of his friend from the Midland fire department, Maynard Hughes. Jack was a true patriot, he loved the United States of America, and valued the freedom he served to protect. Jack's desire was to live long enough to see President Trump re-elected. He loved animals and went out of his way to protect them. While he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota he developed a passion for the Native Americans.
Jack is also survived by his sister, Wanda (nee Crittenden) Poscal; and sister-in-law, Barb (Bruce) Crittenden. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Crittenden; mother, Marvel (nee DeGraw) Crittenden; brother, Bruce Crittenden; infant sister, Sandra Dee; brother-in-law, Joseph Poscal; and sister-in-law, Hazel (nee Sanders) Crittenden.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, Freeland. Chaplin Chuck Hendrix will officiate. Per Jack's wishes, cremation has already taken place. Friends may call at Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St., Freeland on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota or the Humane Society of Midland County.