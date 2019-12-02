Jack Loran Randall passed away unexpectedly at home on November 22, 2019. He was a 1961 graduate of Midland High School and lived in Mills Township all his life. He was a Bricklayer by trade and a member of the Saginaw Chapter BAC 2 Michigan. He was a 4H kid where his parents were 4H Leaders his kids and grandchildren followed in his footsteps. The Randalls have stayed at the Midland County Fair for 70+ years. Jack married Christine Emily Williams at Saint Bridgid Catholic Church in Midland on July 24, 1964.



Jack is survived by his wife of 55 years Chris, daughter Kimberly Randall of Auburn, son David Randall of Mills, his much adored grandchildren Philip Randall and wife Alyse Hickerson-Randall, Hunter Randall, and Tea' Randall, all of Midland, and his newest great grandchild Violet.



Jack was a private man and loved life, there will be no memorial or funeral, he wanted to ride off into the sunset and allow everyone to memorialize him in his or her own way.