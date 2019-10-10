On Sunday, Oct. 6 2019, Jacob Ryan Mott, of Midland, has passed away. Jake was born June 4, 1992 to Robert and Susan Mott, also of Midland.



Jake was a warm, adventurous man who made friends easily. His smile was infectious and his laugh uniquely his own. He was down to earth, practical and not shy with an opinion. Often stubbornly willful, tempered by a sharp humor and generosity in his affections. Jake enjoyed music (of all kinds), basketball, inline skating, cooking good food and watching the same movie (like Happy Gilmore) one hundred times in a row. But mostly enjoyed good company, which he found in his friends and treasured moments spent with his only daughter, Jaedyn.



Jake is survived by his mother, Susan; father, Robert; his daughter, Jaedyn; four siblings, Abby, Matt, Spencer and Lilah; many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his grandmother.



A memorial will be held with his family, Sunday, Oct. 13 from 5-7 pm, at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland.



For those wishing to share an expression of sympathy, please do so to Jacob's daughter Jaedyn, through her mother Jessica Lewis. Thank you.