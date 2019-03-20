Obituary Guest Book View Sign





After service he worked in the plant and offices of the Dobeckmun Co., acquired by Dow in the late 50's. Dow transferred Jim to Midland in 1964 where he worked in a variety of sales and marketing positions in packaging and plastics, retiring as Dow's first senior product marketing manager in 1989.



Jim loved and played sports of all kinds, playing four years of varsity baseball at St. Ignatius High School, on championship class A sandlot teams in Cleveland, and with service teams in the D.C. area. Jim played senior softball into his 70s and tennis and golf into his 80s loving every minute of it. Alas, Jim was also a die-hard Cleveland Fan (Indians, Browns, Cavaliers). His motto: "Wait till next year." He was also very active at Blessed Sacrament Parish, through the years serving in many ministries, hospital visitation, funeral ministry, lecturing, rosary presider, and more. His favorite was singing in the music ensemble for over 40 years.



Jim was most proud of his wife and five children with fond memories of family fun and cooking at the cabin up north and at their various school activities.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat; five children, Maureen (Mike) Morgan of Monument Colo., David (Sue) Bader of Northville, Sue (Brian) Peterson of Whitney, TX, Theresa (Bill) Khan of Pinckney and Mike (Karen) Bader of Grand Haven. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Caitlin LeBoeuf, Eric Morgan, Patrick Morgan, Maddie LeBoeuf, Ian Palmieri, Connor Palmieri, Andrea Langston, Christina Geurkink, Stephanie Geurkink and Andrew Geurkink; and one great-granddaughter, Emilia Langston.



