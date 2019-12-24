Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. Raab. View Sign Service Information Berry Funeral Home 106 W. Wright Ave Shepherd , MI 48883 (989)-567-4511 Send Flowers Obituary





The family of James D. Raab would like to thank MidMichigan Home Care Hospice Program of Midland for their loving care and support during his final days. The family would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. On Dec. 21, 2019, James D. Raab passed away at home at the age of 89. It was his request to die at home and it was honored by the support and love of his family. Jim, as he was called by family and friends, was born at home in a log cabin on March 30, 1930 in Greendale Township, Midland County.Jim graduated from Shepherd High School in 1946 at the age of 16. He was a veteran of the Korean War , enlisting in the Armed Forces of the United States of America on Nov. 28, 1950 and receiving an honorable discharge on Nov. 18, 1953 with the rank of sergeant regular army. He was the recipient of a Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Merit Unit Citation and an Overseas Bar.Jim was an employee of The Dow Chemical Co. for over 30 years, serving in several capacities, and retiring in 1985 as the scheduling and shipping supervisor for the Ion Exchange Department in Midland.During Jim's term in the Army, on Oct. 4, 1952, he married Joyce M. Harless Raab and is survived by his wife of 67 years whom he dearly loved. He is also survived and will be lovingly remembered by his children, Janet (Robert) Miller, JoAnne Roberson; James (Sue) Raab Jr., Kathy (Robert) Gustin and Julie (Kevin) Tyrrell.Jim cherished and is also survived by his grandchildren, Susan (Stewart) Napier, Sara (Derek) Macheske, Alana (Todd) Stump, Michelle (Brandon) Krieger, James (Natalie) D. Raab III, Joyce (Michael) Cripps, Michael (Peter Antich) Gustin, Samuel Tyrrell; and great-grandchildren, Rogan Carter-Napier, Elliana Macheske, Nolan Macheske, Nora Cripps, Olivia Krieger, Jackson Cripps, Easton Raab and Emmett Cripps.Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Mary E. Conklin Raab; his father, John E. Raab; brothers, Donald E. Raab and Joseph A. Raab; and son-in-law, Scott D. Roberson.Jim's life was celebrated in a private ceremony at Berry Funeral Home, 106 W. Wright Avenue in Shepherd, Michigan on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 concluding with a graveside service and an honor guard military salute at the Greendale Township Cemetery.The family of James D. Raab would like to thank MidMichigan Home Care Hospice Program of Midland for their loving care and support during his final days. The family would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

