James Daniel Gallagher, 72, of Port Austin, Mich., passed away May 12, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., son to the late James and Margaret (McAnn) Gallagher. He was also preceded in death by his loving brother, Michael Joseph Gallagher.
James spent much of his childhood in Great Britain, later returned to the United States and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a military policeman. Following his honorable discharge, his career path led him to U.A. Local 85 working with HVAC systems, retiring after 30 years then forming his own HVAC company, JDG Services, Inc.
His passions included soccer which he played into his later years, then retiring to avidly watch and cheer on his favorite teams. He had a love for sailing where he raced competitively in the Bayview Port Huron to Mackinac race 11 times as a crew member on "Medicine Man" while he was also a 13-year member of Tawas Yacht Club, sailing on "Archimedes" as a crew member of seven years. He simply enjoyed the serene views of the water, spent winter months in Florida, had a great love for music listening to BBC Radio daily and cherished his friendships. He was also an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church where he spent time volunteering. In addition, he loved to write and recently quoted one of his own personal hero's Winston Churchill, "It is no use saying we are doing our best. You have to succeed in doing what is necessary."
He was proud of and loved his family dearly. James is survived by his loving children, Kendra (Kelly) Hanson, Danielle (Aaron) Engwis; and newly first born granddaughter, Vivienne Rose, Natasha, (Reid) Cooksey, Seamus Gallagher (special friend Grace Martin); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including friends and family who reside in England.
Cremation services will take place and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Donations and contributions can be considered in memory to St. Michael's Catholic Church of Port Austin, Midland Soccer Club, Tawas Yacht Club, BaySail or The American Legion.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 22, 2020.