Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Collins. View Sign

James E. Collins, 85, of St. Johns, formerly of Beaverton, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Grace Haven Assisted Living in St. Johns. He was born March 24, 1933 in Burton, the son of the late Carmen and Bertha (Loomis) Collins. Jim married Donna J. Crowley, May 14, 1960 in Pontiac. She preceded him in death June 6, 2012.



Jim was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. After working for more than 40 years as a journeyman electrician for GM, he retired in 1992. Jim enjoyed spending time on his farm in Beaverton, hunting, fishing and camping with his family.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bob and Lisa Collins of The Woodlands, Texas, Terri and Matt Roberson of St. Johns, Dan and Margaret Collins of Beaverton; six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Jim was also preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Wale and Caroline Gable.



Funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Church of Daniel's Band, Beaverton, with the Rev. Randy Govitz officiating. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to the Church of Daniel's Band.

Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close