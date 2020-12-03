James E. Johnson
James E. Johnson, 73, of Midland MI, industry leader and economic development innovator, died Monday morning, November 30, 2020 at the MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born the opening day of deer season November 15, 1947 in Flint MI, son of James E. and Elaine (McPhee) Johnson Sr. He graduated from Grand Blanc High School, and attended Western Michigan University. Jim honorably served his country with the United States Marine Corps. In the 1970's Jim came to Midland, and as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he began his career as Executive Vice President of Collinson Construction. In 1979, he founded J.E. Johnson, Inc., and then in 2004, started J.E. Johnson Development Group, which has received numerous award winning historic rehabilitation projects. He was a founding member of the Saginaw Valley Chapter of the (ABC) Associated Builders and Contractors.
On April 2, 2004 he married Jill Putnam, and she survives him. Jim was a developer at heart and always had a project in the works. His active mind and constant drive always had him tinkering with something or another. Jim owned and operated Sky High Outfitters in Grants, New Mexico, where he specialized in hunts of world record elk. He loved golf, fishing, hunting, and especially the Great Lakes. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Lake Michigan in Naubinway MI and cruising the Great Lakes and waterways of Canada on his boat.
He will be missed by his wife, Jill; sons, Jason (Erin) Johnson, and Austin Johnson; brother, Rick (Mary) Johnson; half sister, Janice Paul; and his two grandsons, Easton Flamont and Torren Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and half sister, Lee Hardy.
Due to limited COVID-19 attendance restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Jim's life will take place at a later date. Once scheduled, service information will be published in the Midland Daily News and available at www.wswfh.com
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Johnson Family Charities, PO Box 1863, Midland MI 48641-1863, to benefit the quality of life for deserving youth scholars and disadvantaged children.
Arrangements for Jim have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors, 1200 West Wheeler Street, Midland MI.