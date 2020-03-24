Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Marcoux. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

James E. Marcoux

James Edward Marcoux, 81, of Midland, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family, March 22, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jim was born Sept. 21, 1938 in Saginaw to Earl and Etta (Warner) Marcoux, the oldest of six children. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956 and married Judy Miller on Sept. 10, 1960 in Saginaw. Jim spent his career in the Army as a military police officer, retiring as a staff sergeant in 1979. During his time in the military, he was deployed to Korea and fought in the Vietnam War during two separate tours. He earned the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. After retiring, he moved the family from Saginaw to Sanford where he bought several acres of land so that he could enjoy his favorite hobby: hunting. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles with his daughter Sheri, spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping, and raising German shepherds.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Judy of 59 years; four children, Debbie (Tim) Barr of Waterford, Mich., Sheri (Jim) Matthews of Midland, Dawn (John) Szymanski of Midland, Jim (Jennifer) Marcoux of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Tabitha White, Kevin Marcoux, Mitchell Matthews, Chrystal Matthews, Christopher Matthews, Jamie (John) Haag, Tiffany (Charles) Curtis, Ashlie Szymanski and Preston Marcoux; siblings, Carol (Duane) Miller, Dick (Geri) Marcoux, Terry (Helen) Marcoux, Sally (Ed) Hitt and Linda (Jerry) Laraby; as well as several great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Marcoux and Etta Heck; and his grandsons, Michael Matthews and Lt. Cpl. Steven J. Szymanski.

A special thank you to MidMichigan Home Care and Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.

Memorial services for Jim Marcoux will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Midland Municipal Cemetery, 3017 Orchard Dr., Midland, MI 48640.

Memorial donations may be sent to Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

