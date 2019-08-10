Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born April 20, 1957 in Midland, son of the late James E. Brabaw and Julie E. (Myers) and Larry S. Bryll. James moved to Texas in the early 1980s where he worked as a mechanic. He returned to Michigan in 2017.



He is survived by his mother, Julie E. Bryll and her husband Larry S. Bryll of Midland; sons, James E. Brabaw III of Midland, Robert Brabaw of Merrill, Kris Brabaw of Texas; daughters, Regina Brabaw, Krystal Shook-Lomas both of Texas; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Candice Brabaw of Lansing, Liz (Mike) Beale, Brian (Annette) Brabaw; sister-in-law, Kathy Brabaw all of Midland; stepsiblings, Cindy (Larry) Teplin of California, Larry (Debra) Bryll of Traverse City, Toni (Wayne) Hock of Midland; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Brabaw; brother, Steven L. Brabaw on Aug. 17, 2018; niece, Mackenzie J. Beale; as well as many beloved pets including his dogs Nina, Jake and Penny Ann.



Jim loved his family. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and always looked forward to "going for a putt." He was a Ford truck guy and especially treasured his 1966 Ford F100 which he personally restored. He also loved his tools, working on vehicles and being outdoors.



Jim will be greatly missed by many family members and friends who loved him unconditionally.



The family would like to extend special thanks to RNs Roxanne and Ryan at Brittany Manor Rehab for their compassionate care of Jim.



Private family services will take place, with arrangements entrusted to the care of Ware-



God saw you getting tired, a cure was not to be.



So he put His arms around you and whispered "Come with Me."



With tearful eyes we watched you suffer as you slowly slipped away.



Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay.



Your golden heart stopped beating; your tired hands put to rest.



